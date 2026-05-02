ORA’s Trail Farm in La Crosse is open, while construction is underway for parking and a new entry

Construction is officially underway on the new entryway and parking infrastructure at the Community Trail Farm in La Crosse.

Outdoor Recreation Alliance (ORA) announced this week that work has begun to create a permanent access point and parking area for the 250-acre conservation and recreation site off Highway 33 in La Crosse (map).

While the property remains open for public use between 5-10 p.m. the new construction is impacting how visitors can access the trails.

Temporary Access Changes

Safety Warning: Visitors walking or biking onto the property are strictly advised to stay away from large machinery currently in motion.

Visitors walking or biking onto the property are strictly advised to stay away from large machinery currently in motion. New Path: ORA is currently developing a different temporary pedestrian and bicycle access path off Highway 33.

ORA is currently developing a different temporary pedestrian and bicycle access path off Highway 33. Parking: There is still no public parking available on-site during this phase of construction. Visitors are encouraged to park at Pammel Creek Park and walk or bike in using the existing bridge.

About the Project

The Community Trail Farm is a long-term restoration project located at W5723 Highway 33. Once complete, the site is expected to feature:

Between 10 and 15 miles of trails for hiking and biking.

Restoration of a section of Pammel Creek that flows through the property.

The preservation of forests, prairies, and bluffs.

Future amenities including a community garden and the restoration of the historic Milk House Creamery.

ORA officials noted that while the construction may cause temporary inconveniences, the new infrastructure will eventually allow the site to welcome significantly more families and visitors to the property.