Explore La Crosse’s Burish on bringing big events to the region

One of the biggest events that happens in La Crosse every year is going to remain a staple of the city through the year 2034.

The WIAA and UW-L worked out its longest deal ever, eight years, to keep the state track and field meet here.

La Crosse is always looking to expand the types of events it can host but state track has been a staple since the early 1990s. But, recently we’ve seen the addition of the WIAA state team wrestling meet in town, as well as other regional and national events.

Helping bring those events to the region is Explore La Crosse. Jeremiah Burish is the sports sales director there. He joined to help discuss getting the state track deal done, what other events could be in the works — like potential bids for state gymnastics or cross country — and some of the high-profile competitions coming to the area.

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That includes a massive showcase later this month, as UW-La Crosse prepares to host the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field National Championships at Roger Harring Stadium from May 21–23, and the La Crosse Center will host the DIII wrestling championships next year.

We began the conversation just mentioning a previous talk with WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser that included the idea of bringing state football to Lambeau Field, but also got their side of the deal to keep state track at UW-L.

That conversation can be heard here, or all the Rick Solem Show interviews can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcast, the WIZM app or WIZM website here.