Local Sports Roundup: Blugolds Back, Postseason Push, and Spring Heating Up

Spring sports in the Chippewa Valley are hitting that exciting turning point—where regular seasons wrap up, postseason dreams take shape, and every game starts to matter just a little bit more. From college standouts to high school momentum and even a glimpse of summer baseball on the horizon, there’s a lot happening locally.

Blugolds Baseball’s Historic Return

One of the biggest storylines right now is the return of UW–Eau Claire Blugolds baseball to the WIAC tournament for the first time since 1995. That’s not just a milestone—it’s a statement.

Even more impressive? Not long ago, programs like Eau Claire and UW–River Falls Falcons baseball weren’t even in the picture. Fast forward to now, and both are competing at a high level and earning postseason spots.

The Blugolds punched their ticket with a crucial late-season series split against River Falls, showing resilience under pressure. And now that they’re in? Anything can happen. That’s the beauty of baseball.

A huge part of this surge has been standout pitching performances—highlighted by De La Toba’s back-to-back complete games. Throwing 18 innings across two games and securing must-win victories is something you just don’t see often anymore at any level.

Credit also goes to head coach Patrick and his staff, many of whom have deep ties to the Eau Claire area. That local connection is clearly paying off in recruiting and culture, helping build a team that’s steadily gained confidence all season long.

The Challenge Ahead: Whitewater

Of course, the road doesn’t get any easier. The UW–Whitewater Warhawks baseball loom large, entering the conference tournament on an incredible run that included a 30+ game winning streak.

But again—it’s baseball. Upsets happen. And with multiple WIAC teams familiar with each other, don’t be surprised if someone finds a way to shake things up.

Softball Joins the Postseason Push

It’s not just baseball making noise. UW–Eau Claire Blugolds softball is also heading to the WIAC tournament.

This is a team that can hit with anyone. The question will be pitching depth as they head into a competitive field in Oshkosh. Still, this group has shown all season that they can hang with top teams, whether it’s a slugfest or a tight, low-scoring battle.

And once again—seedings don’t mean everything in tournament play.

Track & Field Continues Strong Tradition

On the track, both the men’s and women’s teams turned in impressive performances at the WIAC Championships, each finishing in the top three.

It’s another reminder of just how consistent the Blugolds are across multiple sports. As May rolls on, athletes are quickly approaching the final stretch, with conference meets already completed and eyes turning toward nationals.

High School Sports: Postseason Around the Corner

At the high school level, the calendar is moving just as quickly.

Baseball and softball regular seasons are nearing their end

Conference races are tightening

Playoffs are just a couple of weeks away

Track and field athletes are also gearing up for a fast-approaching state meet, scheduled for early June.

Golf is already stepping into tournament mode, with local invitationals drawing attention—including events in Bloomer and across the Big Rivers Conference.

Local Highlights Beyond the Field

There’s also big news off the field. Memorial standout Nora Kling has committed to play basketball at Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball—one of the most successful mid-major programs in the region.

It’s a strong fit for a talented player, and another example of local athletes continuing to make their mark at the next level.

Soccer, Summer Ball, and What’s Next

Soccer remains active as well, with multiple Eau Claire area schools competing in tournaments and regular season matchups.

And while spring sports are winding down, summer baseball is right around the corner:

The Eau Claire Express return around Memorial Day

return around Memorial Day The Chippewa River Baseball League (CRBL) is already getting underway

It’s a quick transition—but one local fans are always ready for.