Packers reportedly adding veteran QB Tyrod Taylor

Green Bay has a new backup quarterback.

The NFL Network reported Monday the team was signing veteran Tyrod Taylor to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Jordan Love.

Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor is signing with the Packers, per source. A new No. 2 in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/FFPzhOBLbb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 4, 2026

The Packers will be Taylor’s eighth team in his career and he comes to town after spending the last two years with the New York Jets. The 36-year-old started four games last season, throwing for 779 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

The backup has been needed several times in recent years with Love getting dinged up. He missed two games last year and two more in 2024. Last year’s backup, Malik Willis, signed with Miami as a free agent in March.

Green Bay released Desmond Ridder to make room on the roster for Taylor.