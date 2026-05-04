UW-La Crosse men’s T&F wins WIAC for 33rd time in past 34 years, setting multiple records

The UW-La Crosse men’s track and field team won its 60th WIAC outdoor championship Saturday at Roger Harring Stadium.

The Eagles finished with 335 points, more than doubling second-place UW-Oshkosh, which finished with 129.

The win marks the program’s 33rd conference title in the last 34 years.

Record-Breaking Performances

Individual highlights included multiple championship and national records:

Luke Schroeder set an NCAA Division III national record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.32. He also won the 200-meter dash (21.13) and took second in the 100-meter dash.

Cael Schoemann became the first runner in league history to win four consecutive titles in the 800-meter run, setting a championship record at 1:49.03.

Charles Vater won the 5,000-meter run in a championship record 14:11.49, leading a UWL sweep of the top four spots in that event.

Collin Conzemius won his third straight 400-meter dash title with a time of 46.74, the best in the nation for Division III this season.

Jayden Zywicki won the 1,500-meter run (3:47.29), becoming the first Eagle to win that event since 2015.

Field Event Champions

UWL secured four individual titles in the field:

Anthony Staryszak won the discus with a throw of 181-0.

Carter Pearson took the triple jump with a mark of 48-3 1/4.

Mitchell Eldredge won the high jump at 6-9 1/2.

Jake Gardner captured the shot put title with a toss of 57-6 1/2.

What’s Next

The team remains at home to host NCAA Qualifiers on May 8 and May 14. The NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships are scheduled for May 21-23.