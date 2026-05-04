UW-La Crosse women’s track wins 14th straight WIAC title

The UW-La Crosse women’s track and field team won its 14th consecutive WIAC outdoor championship Saturday at Roger Harring Stadium. The Eagles finished with 362.0 team points to claim the 40th conference title in school history, which is the most in WIAC history.

UW-Eau Claire placed second with 169.0 points, while UW-Stout took third with 64.0 points.

Record-Breaking Performances

UW-L won eight events, highlighted by a meet record and a historic sweep in the jumps:

The 4×400-meter relay team of Anna Plautz, Macy Reybrock, Zoe Lain, and Andie Otto set a new conference championship record with a time of 3:42.89.

Maya Evans became the first student-athlete since 2017 to sweep both the long jump and the triple jump titles at the meet. It was her second straight triple jump crown.

Anna Plautz won her second consecutive 400-meter dash (54.83), making her the first back-to-back champion in that event since 2009.

Brooklyn Luebke defended her title in the 5,000-meter run (16:56.69), becoming the first back-to-back winner in the conference since 2014.

Additional Champions

Individual victories on the track and in multi-events included:

Madeline Thoreson won the heptathlon with 4,566 points.

Andie Otto captured the 400-meter hurdles title in 1:00.23.

Molly Novotny won the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:37.42.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Julie Yang, Anika Reiland, Makenna Zak, and Anna Plautz took first in 45.89 seconds, marking the program’s fifth straight win in the event.

What’s Next

The Eagles return to action Friday, May 8, hosting the UWL Uncaged Eagle Open at 3 p.m..