Is Your Sports Card Worth Anything? Grading, Garage Sales & Market Hype Explained

Joined by Ty from Slab Factory, we answer one of the biggest questions in collecting: is this card actually worth something?
We cover:
- Garage sale and estate sale strategies
- When PSA grading is (and isn’t) worth it
- How to read checklists and pack odds
- Why new card hype spikes—and crashes
- Playoff and pop culture impacts on value
Plus, insights on players like Caitlin Clark, rising NBA stars, and how timing the market can make a big difference.
Perfect for collectors, investors, and anyone curious about the booming sports card world.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.