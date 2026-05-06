Is Your Sports Card Worth Anything? Grading, Garage Sales & Market Hype Explained

Joined by Ty from Slab Factory, we answer one of the biggest questions in collecting: is this card actually worth something?

We cover:

Garage sale and estate sale strategies

When PSA grading is (and isn’t) worth it

How to read checklists and pack odds

Why new card hype spikes—and crashes

Playoff and pop culture impacts on value

Plus, insights on players like Caitlin Clark, rising NBA stars, and how timing the market can make a big difference.

Perfect for collectors, investors, and anyone curious about the booming sports card world.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.