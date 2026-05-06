Is Your Sports Card Worth Anything? Grading, Garage Sales & Market Hype Explained

May 6, 2026|In The Man Cave Podcast

Is Your Sports Card Worth Anything? Grading, Garage Sales & Market Hype Explained

May 6, 2026|In The Man Cave Podcast

Is Your Sports Card Worth Anything? Grading, Garage Sales & Market Hype Explained

Joined by Ty from Slab Factory, we answer one of the biggest questions in collecting: is this card actually worth something?

We cover:

  • Garage sale and estate sale strategies
  • When PSA grading is (and isn’t) worth it
  • How to read checklists and pack odds
  • Why new card hype spikes—and crashes
  • Playoff and pop culture impacts on value

Plus, insights on players like Caitlin Clark, rising NBA stars, and how timing the market can make a big difference.

Perfect for collectors, investors, and anyone curious about the booming sports card world.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

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