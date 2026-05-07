Star Center’s Bri Holden on fight against Parkinson’s and Saturday’s 4th annual awareness walk

We learn about the fight against Parkinson’s disease and how to manage symptoms through specialized movement with Bri Holden.

As the program coordinator at the Star Center in La Crosse, Holden discusses the incurable nature of the disease and the power of exercise—a core mission of the Star Center.

Listen live weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Find the pod on Spotify, Apple Podcast or here. Tune in on the WIZM app or on air at 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska)

The organization hosts its 4th annual Parkinson’s Walk and Awareness event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at Myrick Park in La Crosse. The day will feature a 1-mile walk along with food trucks, live music, exercise demonstrations, resource booths, and children’s activities.

Click here for info and to take part in Saturday’s event, which is free.