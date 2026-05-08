Packers release veteran kicker Brandon McManus

Green Bay’s kicking competition is down to two.

Veteran Brandon McManus was released Friday after spending the last two seasons as the Packers kicker. It leaves rookie sixth-round pick Trey Smack and holdover Lucas Havrisik as the two kickers on the roster.

After drafting Florida kicker Trey Smack in the sixth round last month, the Packers released veteran kicker Brandon McManus today, per source. pic.twitter.com/mDWi0MqdWW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2026

McManus signed with the club a few games into the 2024 season and stabilized the position, going 21-for-22 and hitting a couple game-winners. He was not the same kicker a year ago, going 24-for-30 overall but just 6-for-12 from 40 yards and beyond. The 35-year-old also struggled in the playoffs, going 1-for-4 on field goals and missing an extra point. He left seven points on the field against Chicago in the wild-card round in a game the Packers would lose by four.

Smack was the lone kicker taken in the draft last month after hitting 82.8-percent (53-for-64) of his kicks at Florida, while Havrisik went 4-for-4 on field goals but missed a pair of extra points while filling in for an injured McManus last season.

The Packers had given McManus a 3-year, $15-million contract prior to the 2025 season and paid a $1 million roster bonus in March.