Spring Sports Heating Up Across the Chippewa Valley

As the calendar flips deeper into May, the local high school sports scene is reaching that exciting stretch where conference races tighten, postseason implications grow, and every game starts to feel a little bigger.

From baseball and softball to golf and soccer, there’s no shortage of storylines developing across the Chippewa Valley.

Hudson Setting the Pace in Big Rivers Baseball

In Big Rivers Conference baseball, Hudson Raiders continues to establish itself as the team to beat.

Hudson picked up two wins over Chippewa Falls Cardinals last week and remains atop the conference standings. But Chippewa Falls showed plenty of resilience, bouncing back with a pair of impressive wins over highly-ranked Stevens Point before adding two more victories this week against Rice Lake.

The Cardinals are firmly in the mix near the top of the conference alongside River Falls and Eau Claire North, but Hudson has looked every bit like a postseason favorite in Division 1.

One thing to keep in mind as tournament season approaches: this year’s sectional baseball games will be played at Casper Park, adding even more local excitement to the postseason.

Cloverbelt Baseball Race Tightening Up

Over in the Cloverbelt Conference, Elk Mound Mounders and Fall Creek Crickets currently sit atop the standings, while Cadott continues to hang around within striking distance.

Elk Mound has quickly proven it belongs among the conference contenders after coming within one game of the state tournament last season. Meanwhile, Fall Creek has been dominant on the mound, piling up multiple no-hitters already this year.

As every baseball coach knows, strong pitching becomes even more valuable once playoff baseball arrives — and Fall Creek certainly looks built for a deep postseason run.

Several key conference matchups loom next week, including Elk Mound taking on Cadott and Fall Creek battling Stanley-Boyd, games that could reshape the standings before postseason seeding begins.

Chippewa Falls Softball Taking Control

On the softball diamond, Chippewa Falls Cardinals may be separating itself from the pack in the Big Rivers Conference.

The Cardinals earned two huge wins this week over New Richmond, including a 9-3 victory followed by a commanding 13-3 performance. Those wins give Chippewa Falls a two-game lead in the conference standings with only a handful of games remaining.

Now the conversation starts shifting toward postseason seeding.

Chippewa Falls has positioned itself as a legitimate contender for a top sectional seed, potentially giving the Cardinals home-field advantage deep into the postseason. That could become especially important considering the sectional finals are also scheduled for Casper Park.

The Cardinals will have another opportunity to strengthen their postseason resume this weekend while hosting a competitive quad tournament featuring several quality non-conference opponents.

Western Cloverbelt Softball Showdown Approaching

One of the biggest games of the upcoming week may arrive in Western Cloverbelt softball.

McDonell Macks currently holds a slim lead over Stanley-Boyd Orioles, but the two teams are scheduled to meet next Thursday in the regular-season conference finale.

The stakes are massive.

A McDonell win would secure an outright conference championship, while Stanley-Boyd still has a shot at earning a share of the title.

Neither team will have an easy road leading into that matchup. McDonell still faces a dangerous Bloomer squad that has been swinging the bats extremely well lately and showing major improvement in the pitching circle.

Both McDonell and Stanley-Boyd are state-ranked teams, making next week’s showdown one of the must-watch events on the local sports calendar.

Tough Conditions at Eau Claire Golf & Country Club

Local golfers battled some brutal spring conditions earlier this week at the Triple Valley Championships held at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club.

Windy weather created difficult scoring conditions throughout the day, with reports of golf bags literally being blown over by gusts.

Despite the challenging conditions, River Falls captured the team title by two strokes over New Richmond, while Menomonie finished third. Bloomer and Eau Claire Memorial also turned in strong performances.

Individually, Altoona’s Elliott Skinner and Menomonie’s Wes Miller shared medalist honors after both shot impressive rounds of 74.

Meanwhile, Rice Lake continued its strong season in Big Rivers Conference play with another team victory Thursday at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

With postseason golf rapidly approaching, several local teams appear poised to make serious tournament runs.

A Meaningful Weekend for Girls Soccer

One of the most emotional and meaningful events of the spring season took place last weekend during the Lori Bembnister Memorial Soccer Tournament hosted by University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire.

The tournament honors Lori Bembnister, who passed away in 2021, and continues to grow into one of the premier girls soccer events in the state.

This year carried extra significance for Regis/McDonell head coach Taylor Bembnister, Lori’s daughter, who coached in the tournament for the first time after previously participating as a player and volunteer.

The weekend was emotional but also served as a powerful reminder of the impact sports can have on families and communities. Taylor’s continued dedication to soccer — while also still playing competitively herself — reflects the passion for the game that her mother helped inspire.

BluGold Teams Enter Postseason Play

At the collegiate level, University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire athletics are entering postseason action as well.

The BluGold baseball team fell to UW-La Crosse in WIAC Tournament play Thursday and now faces elimination against Whitewater.

Softball begins conference tournament action against Stevens Point, while the track and field teams head to La Crosse for the Eagle Open as their seasons continue winding toward championship competition.

Spring sports season is flying by, and with conference races tightening and playoffs right around the corner, the next few weeks should provide plenty of memorable moments across the Chippewa Valley.