Local Sports Roundup: Blugolds Battle, Prep Rankings Heat Up, and Express Baseball Around the Corner

It’s another exciting stretch for local sports across the Chippewa Valley as postseason baseball and softball continue to ramp up, track and field athletes chase NCAA qualifying marks, and summer baseball season edges closer.

Blugolds Baseball Caps Off Memorable Season

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds baseball team saw its season come to an end in the WIAC Tournament with a hard-fought 9-8 loss to UW-Whitewater in an elimination game. Despite the defeat, it was a season filled with progress and momentum for head coach Tom Riley and the program.

The Blugolds finished the year at 21-21 overall and, perhaps most importantly, returned to the WIAC Tournament for the first time since the mid-1990s. That alone marks a major step forward for the program and gives fans plenty of optimism heading into next season.

UW-Eau Claire softball also wrapped up its WIAC Tournament run after falling to UW-Stevens Point. Now, the focus shifts to the NCAA Tournament selection show as the Blugolds await word on a potential national tournament bid.

Track and Field Entering Championship Season

Track and field athletes from both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout are entering the final stretch of the outdoor season.

Athletes will compete in final qualifying meets, including the Augustana Final Qualifier in Rock Island and the UW-La Crosse NCAA Final Outdoor Qualifier, before attention turns to next week’s NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Several local athletes are hoping to punch their ticket to nationals and close out the year on a high note.

High School Baseball and Softball Standings Tightening Up

With postseason play approaching, conference races are becoming increasingly important around the region.

Big Rivers Conference Baseball

Hudson continues to lead the way in the Big Rivers Conference standings, followed by Chippewa Falls, River Falls, Eau Claire North, Menomonie, New Richmond, Memorial, and Rice Lake.

Big Rivers Conference Softball

Chippewa Falls sits atop the softball standings, with Menomonie, New Richmond, Hudson, Rice Lake, Eau Claire North, Memorial, and River Falls all battling for positioning.

Cloverbelt Conference Highlights

In Cloverbelt West baseball, Fall Creek leads the pack alongside Regis, Cadott, Bloomer, McDonell Central, and Stanley-Boyd.

On the softball side, McDonell Central has emerged as one of the area’s top teams, with Stanley-Boyd, Bloomer, Fall Creek, Cadott, Elk Mound, and Thorp also competing for strong postseason seeds.

Middle Border Conference

Altoona and Prescott continue to pace the Middle Border baseball standings, while Baldwin-Woodville has established itself as the team to beat in softball.

Local Teams Featured in State Rankings

Several area programs continue to gain statewide attention in the latest MaxPreps rankings.

Baseball Rankings Highlights

Hudson holds the No. 1 spot in Division 1 baseball.

Chippewa Falls ranks No. 11 in Division 1.

River Falls and Eau Claire North are also ranked in Division 1.

Altoona checks in at No. 13 in Division 2.

Elk Mound, Fall Creek, and Durand-Arkansaw all land inside the Division 3 top 10.

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran has put together a tremendous season and sits at No. 2 in Division 4.

Softball Rankings Highlights

Chippewa Falls ranks No. 14 in Division 1 softball.

Baldwin-Woodville is ranked No. 2 in Division 2.

Stanley-Boyd is inside the top 10 in Division 3.

Augusta and McDonell Central are both ranked in Division 4.

Blair-Taylor is ranked No. 4 in Division 5.

With conference championships and playoff seedings nearing, these rankings only add more intrigue to what should be a fun postseason across western Wisconsin.

Eau Claire Express Season Almost Here

Summer baseball fans won’t have to wait much longer for the return of the Eau Claire Express.

The Express open their season May 25 against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, officially kicking off another Northwoods League summer at Carson Park. The team has also continued announcing new players on its social media pages as the roster begins to take shape.

One of the more interesting Northwoods League storylines in the future involves the Field of Dreams site in Iowa. Beginning in 2027, a Northwoods League team will call the iconic Field of Dreams Park home — creating one of the coolest baseball experiences imaginable for players and fans alike.

As spring sports continue winding down and summer baseball approaches, there’s no shortage of exciting storylines around the Chippewa Valley.