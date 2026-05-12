Brewers ready to run? | Bartholomew, Clemens

May 12, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers ready to run? | Bartholomew, Clemens

May 12, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers ready to run? | Bartholomew, Clemens

Grant reacts to the Brewers returning to full health- is the team ready for a hot stretch? UW has announced their search for the next AD- Colten Bartholomew talks details. 

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