WKTY Cares about Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the 7 River Region and their upcoming fundraiser – Bowl for Kids Sake!

This year, we’re turning back the clock with our Decades Edition! Dust off your best retro threads, rep your favorite era, and come out for a night of strikes, spares, and serious throwback vibes. The event is about so much more than bowling — it’s a celebration of community, connection, and fun for a cause that truly matters. From themed costumes and prizes to music that spans the years, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Teams are encouraged to fundraise ahead of the event by asking friends, family, and coworkers to support their bowling efforts. The funds raised through Bowl for Kids’ Sake directly benefit local mentoring programs — helping Bigs and Littles build meaningful relationships, grow confidence, and create brighter futures together. Whether you’re a seasoned bowler or just in it for the vibes, your participation makes a real impact.

So grab your crew, pick your decade, and prepare to have a blast while making a difference. Together, we can celebrate fun, raise support, and ignite potential in the lives of kids in our community!

Register to support Big Brothers and Big Sisters here, and find out more about becoming a “Big” here.