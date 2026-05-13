Schedule details, Brewers HOT | Temple

May 13, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Schedule details, Brewers HOT | Temple

May 13, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Schedule details, Brewers HOT | Temple

Grant reacts to the latest NFL schedule leaks including a unique Packers broadcast. The Brewers have won 9-12 and are charging on the Cubs. Jesse Temple talks Badgers. 

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