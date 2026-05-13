Schedule details, Brewers HOT | Temple

Grant reacts to the latest NFL schedule leaks including a unique Packers broadcast. The Brewers have won 9-12 and are charging on the Cubs. Jesse Temple talks Badgers. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Brewers ready to run? | Bartholomew, ClemensGrant reacts to the Brewers returning to full health- is the team ready for a hot stretch? UW has announced their search for the next AD- Colten Bartholomew talks details. See…Read More Brewers SWEEP, Giannis on the blockGrant reacts to the Brewers weekend sweep of the Yankees and some NFL schedule leaks. The Giannis trade stories escalate in the day following the NBA Draft Lottery. Monday Mailbag closes the show.…Read More McManus OUT, NBA Lounge | GarciaGrant reacts to the news of Brandon McManus' release and tries to configure the Packers OL. Giannis and the Celtics seems to have real juice, Justin Garcia explains. Peralta to the Cubs...? Happy…Read More Packers transition year? | Nagler & OwczarskiGrant sets early parameters for the 2026 Packers and reacts to rookie mini-camp with Aaron Nagler. Another chapter in the Russini-Vrabel saga has turned this story into something larger. Jim…Read More Spoat SPARED? Jenkins intro’d | Windisch, Heilprin & TempleGrant reacts to Brandon Sproat's latest outing and what it means for his role moving forward and the introduction of new Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins. Ti Windisch joins to talk Bucks, Zach plays Buy or…Read More Meeting Cam Achord | Freimund & PauleyGrant reacts to opening comments from new Packers special teams coordinator Cam Achord. WI radio titan Chuck Freimund joins for 2 segments and Matt Pauley joins to talk NL Central and Brewers /…Read More Meeting Jonathan Gannon | Radcliffe & ZulgadGrant reacts to Jonathan Gannon's introductory (?) press conference and the latest round of Brewers transactions. JR Radcliffe joins to talk Brewers and Judd Zulgad from SKOR North joins to talk…Read More Series WIN but Woody HURT | Mike RennerGrant reacts to a Brewers series win that saw Woodruff leave with an injury. The Packers pick up LVN's 5th year option and Mike Renner joins to recap the Draft. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More PrevNext