Packers: 2026 schedule features six primetime games, Christmas Day matchup at Chicago

We have known the Green Bay Packers opponents for the 2026 season and where those games would be played since January. Now we know when those games will take place this fall following the NFL releasing the entire slate on Thursday night.

The Packers will play six primetime games, including on Thanksgiving Eve in Los Angeles against the Rams. It will be the first time the team has played on a Wednesday since 1938. There are also a pair of Thursday night games, a Christmas Day game at Chicago on a Friday and a Monday Night Football matchup with the Texans.

Here is a look at the full slate for Green Bay:

Sunday, Sept. 13: at Minnesota Vikings, 3:25 pm CT (CBS)

Sunday, Sept. 20: at New York Jets, Noon CT (Fox)

Thursday, Sept. 24: Atlanta Falcons, 7:15 pm CT (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Noon (FOX)

Sunday, Oct. 11: Chicago Bears, 3:25 pm CT (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 18: Dallas Cowboys, 7:20 pm CT (NBC)

Sunday, Oct. 25: at Detroit Lions, 3:25 pm CT (FOX)

Thursday, Oct. 29: vs. Carolina Panthers, 7:15 pm CT (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 8: at New England Patriots, 3:25 pm CT (FOX)

Sunday, Nov. 15: Minnesota Vikings, Noon CT (FOX)

Week 11: BYE

Wednesday, Nov. 25: at Los Angeles Rams, 7 pm CT (Netflix)

Sunday, Dec. 6: at New Orleans Saints, Noon CT (Fox)

Sunday, Dec. 13: Buffalo Bills, 7:20 pm CT (NBC)

Sunday, Dec. 20: Miami Dolphins, Noon CT (Fox)

Friday, Dec. 25: at Chicago Bears, Noon CT (Netflix)

Monday, Jan. 4: Houston Texans, 7:15 pm CT (ESPN)

Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 9/Jan. 10: Detroit Lions (TBD)