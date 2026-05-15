Ashby becomes first 8-game winner, Brewers beat Twins 3-2 with help of interference call

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Ashby became the major leagues’ first eight-game winner, helped when an interference call on Twins third baseman Royce Lewis allowed the tying run to score in a two-run eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Minnesota 3-2 Friday night for their seventh win in eight games.

Minnesota led 2-1 in the eighth when singles by Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang against Andrew Morris (1-2) put runners on the corners and Turang stole second.

With the infield in, William Contreras hit a sharp grounder to shortstop Brooks Lee, who threw to third where Lewis tagged Chourio sliding back into the base. Third base umpire Jordan Baker signaled out but after conferring with his crew ruled Lewis had used his right foot to leave Chourio no path to the base.

Chourio was allowed to score on the interference. Twins manager Derek Shelton came out to argue and was ejected by Baker, his third ejection this season.

Bauers doubled, driving in Chourio with the go-ahead run.

Ashby (8-0) relieved with a 1-1 score in the sixth after Austin Martin’s RBI single chased starter Coleman Crow. He pitched two innings and allowed Lewis’ go-ahead single in the seventh.

Ashby has made 20 relief appearances and one start this season.

Trevor Megill pitched a perfect ninth against his former team for his fifth save.

Minnesota couldn’t push across the tying run in the final two innings.

Crow, recalled from Triple-A Nashville, allowed one run and three hits in five-plus innings.

Contreras hit an RBI single in the first off Joe Ryan, who struck out seven in six innings.

The start was moved up an hour to 6:10 p.m. because of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ NBA playoff game against the San Antonio Spurs as the nearby Target Center.

Up next

RHP Logan Henderson (0-1, 4.15 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season and the ninth of his big league career for Milwaukee on Saturday. Minnesota counters with LHP Connor Prielipp (1-1, 3.32), a Wisconsin native making his fifth career start in the majors.