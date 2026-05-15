FULL schedule reaction, Twins up next

May 15, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

FULL schedule reaction, Twins up next

May 15, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

FULL schedule reaction, Twins up next

Grant reacts to the full Packers schedule and previews the Brewers weekend series against the Twins. Free phones at 608-321-1670. Fins up! 

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