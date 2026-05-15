Local Sports Roundup: Conference Titles, Late-Season Pushes, and Summer Baseball Buzz

Spring sports across Western Wisconsin are hitting the final stretch, and conference races, postseason positioning, and summer baseball storylines are all coming into focus.

Softball: Stanley Boyd Clinches Long-Awaited Conference Title

It was a memorable night in the Western Cloverbelt as Stanley Boyd High School Softball captured a conference championship for the first time since 1998.

They did it in statement fashion with a 9–4 win over McDonell Central Catholic High School Softball at Casper Park in a winner-take-all showdown. The two teams entered the matchup tied atop the standings, splitting their regular-season meetings and setting up a dramatic finale.

Stanley Boyd finishes conference play at an impressive 13–1, while McDonell and Bloomer High School Softball remain right in the mix as well. Bloomer sits just a game back after a strong 11–3 conference season, and all three programs look poised to be dangerous in the postseason.

With divisions separating the paths ahead, there’s a real possibility these teams could cross paths again in the playoffs—something fans in the area will be watching closely.

Big Rivers Softball: Chippewa Falls One Win Away

In the Big Rivers Conference, Chippewa Falls High School Softball continues to set the standard.

They’ve already clinched at least a share of the conference title and can secure it outright with one more win. Even more impressive, they’ve now gone nearly three decades without finishing worse than second in conference play—an incredible level of consistency.

Chippewa Falls also has a key quad coming up at Casper Park as the regular season winds down, with postseason play right around the corner.

Baseball: Tight Race at the Top

The Big Rivers baseball race is heating up as well.

Hudson High School Baseball still sits in first place, but a recent loss to River Falls has tightened things up. That opened the door for Chippewa Falls High School Baseball, who now sit just a game back with several conference games remaining.

Chippewa Falls has been surging, including a big week against Eau Claire North. One of the highlights came when Gavin Thompson delivered a walk-off home run in a thrilling win after Eau Claire North battled back to tie the game.

With both Hudson and Chippewa Falls still having multiple conference games left, the title race is far from settled.

Cloverbelt Baseball: Fall Creek and Elk Mound Share the Crown

In the Western Cloverbelt, the baseball championship is officially shared between Fall Creek High School Baseball and Elk Mound High School Baseball.

The two programs have been the class of the conference all season long, and their split title reflects just how evenly matched they were throughout the year. Both teams compete in Division 3 and will be strong postseason contenders, especially given the familiarity many area teams already have with one another.

Conference Championships and the Final Stretch

Next week marks a major turning point across multiple sports:

Track & field conference championships are set for Monday in the Big Rivers and Tuesday in the Western Cloverbelt

Boys golf conference meets are also on deck, including Big Rivers competition at Turtle Back in Rice Lake

Several playoff brackets are expected to begin taking shape shortly after Memorial Day

Across the board, teams are shifting from regular-season goals to postseason preparation, and the level of competition is only rising.

Football: New Era at McDonell

Big changes are coming for McDonell football as the program transitions back to 11-player football and joins the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.

New head coach Luke Oliver brings a wide range of experience, including coaching stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Florida. A graduate of Eau Claire Regis, Oliver is excited to lead the program into its next chapter.

Beyond football, he’ll also be joining the McDonell teaching staff—something he says will help him build stronger daily relationships with his players.

There’s even early buzz about a possible Week 1 matchup with Regis, which would renew a rivalry not seen since 2010.

Summer Baseball: Express Season Approaching

Finally, summer baseball is just around the corner.

The Chippewa Falls American Legion Express are gearing up for another season, with familiar names returning to the roster. Pitchers like Easton Bob (Chippewa Falls), Warren Bovee (Cadott), and Jake Bussin (Hudson) highlight a strong local presence.

With the season set to begin in just over a week, anticipation is building quickly. Fans across the region will soon be back in the stands following familiar players throughout another summer of baseball.

Final Word

From conference titles being decided to postseason brackets forming and summer leagues preparing to take over, it’s one of the most exciting stretches of the year for local sports in Western Wisconsin.

And with so many teams still in contention—or just getting started—the next few weeks should deliver plenty more to talk about.