The roar of Big Bikes for Little Tikes comes Saturday for Tucker Lovelace

He might feel the rumble of nearly 200 motorcycles ride by his house Saturday, as Big Bikes for Little Tikes celebrates 30 years with 9-year-old Tucker Lovelace.

The ride through the Coulee Region helps raise money for the Viroqua kid who has medical needs nobody — especially a 9-year-old — should ever have to endure.

Big Bikes should be buzzing by his house Saturday afternoon and you can take part. Registration runs 9-11 a.m. Saturday, and then everyone will take off from Great River Harley in Onalaska, go through Viroqua, and end up at Features in Holmen to make Tucker and his family’s wish come true — helping get the $15,000 medical bed he needs to sleep safely.

With 30 years of Big Bikes, there are surely stories to tell and riders who have been to more than a few of these events to help kids with medical needs.

Hoping to capture those stories Saturday — so look for her on the reverse three-wheeler — is Nicole Aarstad, host of the YouTube channel, Know How TV.

Listen live weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Find the pod on Spotify, Apple Podcast or here. Tune in on the WIZM app or on air at 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska)

We might have joked about her trike, but Aarstad hopes to document the ride live, and tell some of the stories that come with the hundreds of people donating time and money out of their day to help these kids.

If you want to be part of the cause, head down to Great River Harley from 9-11 a.m. Saturday or register below: