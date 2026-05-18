Cubs LOOMING, schedule litmus tests | Olbur

May 18, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Cubs LOOMING, schedule litmus tests | Olbur

May 18, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Cubs LOOMING, schedule litmus tests | Olbur

Grant reacts to a Brewers series win in Minneapolis and previews the Cubs with Sam Olbur.  What are the biggest games on the Packers schedule? Monday Mailbag closes the show. 

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