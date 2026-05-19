Brewers strike first, NFL headlines

May 19, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers strike first, NFL headlines

May 19, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers strike first, NFL headlines

Grant reacts to the Brewers in over the Cubs and a comment form Pat Murphy, a hot Packers vs. Steelers take and G1 of the WCF. 

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