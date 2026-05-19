The Camp: Players under pressure, B1G assistant takes shot at Wisconsin, Athletic Director search

It’s a make-or-break season for plenty of coaches and players at Wisconsin. Zach and Jesse discuss the ones they think are under the most pressure, including coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. The guys also get into what an assistant Big Ten coach had to say about Fickell and the Badgers in a recent magazine article. They close by talking about what Wisconsin should be looking for in a new athletic director.

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