Magical Misiorowski | Hogg & Temple

May 20, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Magical Misiorowski | Hogg & Temple

May 20, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Magical Misiorowski | Hogg & Temple

Grant reacts to the Brewers taking the Cubs series behind another brilliant start from Jacob Misiorowski. Curt Hogg reacts and Jesse Temple joins to talk Badgers. 

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