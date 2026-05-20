Magical Misiorowski | Hogg & Temple

Grant reacts to the Brewers taking the Cubs series behind another brilliant start from Jacob Misiorowski. Curt Hogg reacts and Jesse Temple joins to talk Badgers. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Brewers strike first, NFL headlinesGrant reacts to the Brewers in over the Cubs and a comment form Pat Murphy, a hot Packers vs. Steelers take and G1 of the WCF. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Cubs LOOMING, schedule litmus tests | OlburGrant reacts to a Brewers series win in Minneapolis and previews the Cubs with Sam Olbur. What are the biggest games on the Packers schedule? Monday Mailbag closes the show. See…Read More FULL schedule reaction, Twins up nextGrant reacts to the full Packers schedule and previews the Brewers weekend series against the Twins. Free phones at 608-321-1670. Fins up! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Packers first month, Brewers bounce BACKGrant reacts to the Packers (alleged) first 4 games on their schedule, and the Brewers finishing off a 5-1 homestand. What was Giannis' deal in 2025-26? Grant gives Miz a lesson in cramp avoidance.…Read More Schedule details, Brewers HOT | TempleGrant reacts to the latest NFL schedule leaks including a unique Packers broadcast. The Brewers have won 9-12 and are charging on the Cubs. Jesse Temple talks Badgers. See omnystudio.com/listener…Read More Brewers ready to run? | Bartholomew, ClemensGrant reacts to the Brewers returning to full health- is the team ready for a hot stretch? UW has announced their search for the next AD- Colten Bartholomew talks details. See…Read More Brewers SWEEP, Giannis on the blockGrant reacts to the Brewers weekend sweep of the Yankees and some NFL schedule leaks. The Giannis trade stories escalate in the day following the NBA Draft Lottery. Monday Mailbag closes the show.…Read More McManus OUT, NBA Lounge | GarciaGrant reacts to the news of Brandon McManus' release and tries to configure the Packers OL. Giannis and the Celtics seems to have real juice, Justin Garcia explains. Peralta to the Cubs...? Happy…Read More PrevNext