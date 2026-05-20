UW-La Crosse women sending 28 athletes, as it hosts National Championships

The UW-La Crosse women’s track and field team is set to compete on its home turf this week, hosting the Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

The Eagles are sending 28 athletes to compete in 14 events. The meet begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at Veterans Field and runs through Saturday.

UW-L swept indoors and outdoors in 2023 and took third in both in 2025.

Overall, UW-L has won four outdoor national titles (1983, 1984, 2015, 2023) and 15 top-three finishes all-time.

Key Competitors and Events UW-L’s relay teams highlight the depth of the roster, with both the 4×100-meter and 4×400-meter squads entering the weekend seeded second nationally.

Individual highlights include:

Anna Plautz: Seeded second in the 400-meter dash.

Maya Evans: A three-time All-American, Evans enters as the third seed in both the long jump and triple jump.

Amber Grosse: Currently holds the top seed in the heptathlon.

Madison Habberstad: Seeded second in the pole vault.

Event Schedule Action at Roger Harring Stadium begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, with the final day of competition starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Per NCAA rules, the top-eight finishers in each event will earn All-America honors, while those finishing ninth through 16th will receive Second Team accolades.

TOP PHOTO by UW-L athletics department