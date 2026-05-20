While hosting, the UW-L men’s T&F team looks for its 3rd straight National Championship

The UW-La Crosse men’s track and field team is looking for its third consecutive Division III Outdoor National Championship — and they can do it at home.

The Eagles host this year’s meet, sending 34 athletes, as the meet begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at Veterans Field and runs through Saturday.

On top of the back-to-back-to-back outdoor titles, the Eagles have won 2 of the past 3 indoor titles — losing this past season’s indoor championship by one point in taking second.

UW-L has a track and field dynasty with an NCAA DIII record 17 outdoor titles and and 58 indoor/outdoor championships..

Key Competitors and Events

Luke Schroeder: Schroeder, who is former Packers wide receiver Bill Schroeder’s son, enters with the third-fastest qualifying time in the 100-meter dash (10.25). He also looks to improve on his fifth-place finish in the 200-meter dash from 2024 and enters the 110-meter hurdles as a top contender, fresh off setting an NCAA Division III wind-legal record of 13.32.

Aidan Matthai: Matthai holds the second-fastest qualifying time in the 5,000-meter run (13:54.56) and is also competing in the 10,000-meter run, where he earned All-America honors last year.

Joey Sullivan: The defending national champion in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Sullivan returns with the second-fastest qualifying time (8:41.53).

Cael Schoemann: A former national champion (2024) in the 800-meter run, Schoemann arrives with the third-fastest qualifying time (1:48.84). He’s also won the 800 title the past two indoor seasons.

Collin Conzemius: Seeded third in the 400-meter run (46.74) after a runner-up finish at the 2025 championships.

Anthony Staryszak: Seeded second in the discus (181-0).

Relay Strength The Eagles’ relays are core component of their scoring depth. The 4×100-meter relay team of Ryder Smith, Evan Maurud, Landon Gallun, and Luke Schroeder enters with momentum after setting a new school record of 39.36 last week. Additionally, the 4×400-meter relay team — comprising Devin Williams, Andrew Hackbarth, Finn Patenaude, and Collin Conzemius — holds the third-fastest time in the nation this season.

Event Schedule Competition at Roger Harring Stadium begins daily at 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

TOP PHOTO by the UW-L athletics department.