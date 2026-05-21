Cubs CRUSHED, Giannis to Miami?

May 21, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Cubs CRUSHED, Giannis to Miami?

May 21, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Cubs CRUSHED, Giannis to Miami?

Grant celebrates a Brewers sweep over the Cubs and compares comments from the two managers. A Giannis-Heat trade seems to have momentum? Rodgers announces that this season will be his last. 

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