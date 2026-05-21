Eau Claire Express Ready to Kick Off Season 21 With New Energy, Community Focus, and Big Expectations

The countdown is officially on for another summer of baseball at Carson Park as the Eau Claire Express prepare to open their 21st season. For owner Craig Toycen, the excitement is building quickly — even if the Wisconsin weather hasn’t quite caught up yet.

“This will be our fifth season,” Toycen said. “The gray hair keeps getting more and more, but it’s flying by.”

With Opening Day just days away, the Express organization is entering the season with plenty of momentum. From upgraded dugouts and new staff members to expanded community involvement and exciting promotions, there’s a lot happening around Carson Park this summer.

New Dugouts Bring Major League Feel

One of the biggest visible upgrades fans and players will notice this season is the brand-new dugouts at Carson Park.

Toycen says the feedback from local high school teams and visiting programs has already been overwhelmingly positive.

“They were designed off what a Major League dugout is,” he explained. “Much better viewing, more comfortable, protected from the elements, safer dugouts — they’re awesome.”

The improvements are another investment into making Carson Park one of the premier baseball experiences in the Northwoods League.

New Faces Joining the Organization

The Express also enter the season with a new general manager, Jake, who Toycen says has quickly settled into the role as the organization ramps up for summer.

Interns and seasonal staff have officially arrived as well, helping prepare for the busy months ahead.

“You always feel like there’s no way you’re going to get everything done in time,” Toycen joked. “But once everybody gets going, it’s amazing how quickly things come together.”

That includes preparing for players arriving this weekend, with practice scheduled Saturday evening before the season opener Monday night.

Local Talent Returns to Carson Park

One thing that never changes for the Express is the excitement surrounding local players getting the chance to wear the hometown jersey.

Toycen highlighted Warren Bowe from Cadott, who will join the team this summer while playing collegiately at the University of St. Thomas.

“It’s always awesome to see the hometown guys because their friends come, their families come, and people watched them grow up,” Toycen said.

The team will also feature several highly regarded prospects, including Hudson standout Jace Mataczynski, who is committed to Auburn University and could hear his name called in the MLB Draft.

“He is a special talent,” Toycen said. “Anybody who has watched Big Rivers Conference baseball this year knows how good he is.”

The Express continue to maintain strong relationships with powerhouse college programs like Stanford University, bringing in players who consistently make an impact throughout the Northwoods League season.

Little League Nights Expanding This Summer

One of the biggest community initiatives this year will be expanded Little League organization nights.

Instead of featuring just one youth team each game, entire organizations — including baseball and softball programs — will now be recognized together.

“We want to promote Little League as a whole and organizations as a whole,” Toycen said. “It’s really cool seeing entire communities come out together.”

That means organizations from Eau Claire, Elk Mound, Seymour, Chippewa Falls, Hallie, and beyond will all have nights dedicated to their programs this summer.

Field of Dreams Team Creates Excitement

Toycen also shared his excitement about the Northwoods League’s involvement at the legendary Field of Dreams Movie Site.

The league’s All-Star Game will be hosted there this year, and Toycen plans to attend with his sons.

“Field of Dreams has become kind of the mecca of baseball in the Midwest,” he said. “It’s one of the more moving experiences you can have as a father.”

As both a baseball fan and parent, Toycen reflected on how the movie takes on new meaning over time.

“It’s a movie that moves with you through the course of your life,” he said.

Opening Series and Summer Schedule

The Express open the season Monday night against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, marking the start of a busy stretch of baseball.

After the first two home games, the team quickly heads out on the road before returning home later in May.

Toycen says early road trips are critical for team chemistry.

“Nothing bonds a team together like a road trip,” he said. “There’s no sport that requires chemistry like baseball.”

Fans attending opening week can also expect plenty of promotions, including magnet schedule giveaways, Faith Night, Cancer Survivors Night, Kids Day, and the return of fan-favorite entertainment acts.

Wipfli Zone and Fan Experience Continue to Grow

The popular Wipfli Zone will return this season with additional upgrades, including expanded beverage options thanks to a new full liquor license.

The organization is also introducing live in-game camera coverage on the WNB Financial video board.

“We joke it’s nine innings of Kiss Cam,” Toycen laughed.

The additions continue the Express’ focus on creating a fun, family-friendly entertainment experience beyond just the action on the field.

Carson Park Hosting More Than Baseball

This summer will also bring major concerts and festivals to Carson Park, including events connected to Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon.

Toycen praised Vernon for being a tremendous ambassador for Eau Claire and embracing the history and uniqueness of Carson Park.

“It’s a special place,” Toycen said. “We want to do what we can to make the summer as good as we can for Eau Claire.”

The festival scheduling even required adjustments to the Express schedule to help accommodate the event.

Focused on Community and Growth

As he enters his fifth season with the organization, Toycen says the biggest goal is continuing to grow the Express both on and off the field.

“Yes, we want to get back to the playoffs,” he said. “But we also really put an emphasis this year on community involvement.”

From nonprofit partnerships to youth baseball engagement, the organization continues to build deeper connections throughout the Chippewa Valley.

For Toycen, though, some of the best moments still happen after the final out.

“Watching players sign autographs for kids after the game is one of my favorite parts,” he said. “That’s what summer baseball is all about.”

The Express season officially begins Monday night at Carson Park, signaling the unofficial start of summer in Eau Claire once again.