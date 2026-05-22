Love check in, Brewers go for it?

May 22, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Love check in, Brewers go for it?

May 22, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Love check in, Brewers go for it?

Grant conducts a temperature check on Packers QB Jordan Love and asks if the Brewers should go for it in 2026. Free phones at 608-321-1670.

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