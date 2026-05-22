Love check in, Brewers go for it?

Grant conducts a temperature check on Packers QB Jordan Love and asks if the Brewers should go for it in 2026. Free phones at 608-321-1670. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Cubs CRUSHED, Giannis to Miami?Grant celebrates a Brewers sweep over the Cubs and compares comments from the two managers. A Giannis-Heat trade seems to have momentum? Rodgers announces that this season will be his last. See…Read More Magical Misiorowski | Hogg & TempleGrant reacts to the Brewers taking the Cubs series behind another brilliant start from Jacob Misiorowski. Curt Hogg reacts and Jesse Temple joins to talk Badgers. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Brewers strike first, NFL headlinesGrant reacts to the Brewers in over the Cubs and a comment form Pat Murphy, a hot Packers vs. Steelers take and G1 of the WCF. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Cubs LOOMING, schedule litmus tests | OlburGrant reacts to a Brewers series win in Minneapolis and previews the Cubs with Sam Olbur. What are the biggest games on the Packers schedule? Monday Mailbag closes the show. See…Read More FULL schedule reaction, Twins up nextGrant reacts to the full Packers schedule and previews the Brewers weekend series against the Twins. Free phones at 608-321-1670. Fins up! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Packers first month, Brewers bounce BACKGrant reacts to the Packers (alleged) first 4 games on their schedule, and the Brewers finishing off a 5-1 homestand. What was Giannis' deal in 2025-26? Grant gives Miz a lesson in cramp avoidance.…Read More Schedule details, Brewers HOT | TempleGrant reacts to the latest NFL schedule leaks including a unique Packers broadcast. The Brewers have won 9-12 and are charging on the Cubs. Jesse Temple talks Badgers. See omnystudio.com/listener…Read More Brewers ready to run? | Bartholomew, ClemensGrant reacts to the Brewers returning to full health- is the team ready for a hot stretch? UW has announced their search for the next AD- Colten Bartholomew talks details. See…Read More PrevNext