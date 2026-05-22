UW-La Crosse in 4th after Day 1 hosting National Championships

Day 1 of hosting the Division III National Championships and the UW-La Crosse men’s track & field team sits in fourth place.

The Eagles, who are looking for their third consecutive outdoor title, got a fourth-place finish from Anthony Staryszak in the discuss (174-2) and a sixth-place finish from Aidan Matthai in the 10,000, who hit a personal best time of 29:31.11.

Day 2 of the three-day meet starts at 10 a.m. Friday.

Qualifing for finals were four Eagles in the 3,000-meter steeplechase — Owen Clark (8:55.28), Charles Vater (8:55.69), Jayden Zywicki (8:57.66) and Joey Sullivan (8:59.42), woh was last year’s national champ.

Zywicki also qualified in Saturday’s 1,500 final.

Also getting to finals was the UW-L 4×400 relay (Devin Williams, Finn Patenaude, Lucas Krause and Collin Conzemius) finishing prelims in 3:10.48.

TOP PHOTO: The stands during the DIII National Championships at Veterans Field on the UW-La Crosse campus May 21, 2026 (PHOTO: Rick Solem)