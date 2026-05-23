CROSSESullivan makes history, helps push UW-L into 1st in National Championships

For just the second time in UW-La Crosse history, an athlete has won back-to-back steeplechase national titles.
Not only that, but Joey Sullivan’s 8:39.22 set a Division III National Championships meet record and helped propel the Eagles to first place with just a day remaining.
Sullivan was one of a ridiculous four Eagles to qualify for finals. Teammate Jayden Zywicki finished third (8:41.92) while Owen Clark was fourth (8:47.10) and Charles Vater was sixth (8:50.66).
Meanwhile, teammate Jake Gardner took sixth in the discuss (57-4¼).
Qualifying for Saturday’s finale and looking to help UW-L won it’s third consecutive National Championship includes:
- 110 Meter Hurdles (Prelims) – Luke Schroeder (13.77) and Aaron Poelma (14.17) will each compete in the finals on Saturday.
- 4×100 Relay (Prelims) – The relay team of Ryder Smith, Evan Maurud, Landon Gallun and Luke Schroeder qualified for the finals on Saturday with a time of 40.34.
- 400-Meter Run (Prelims) – Collin Conzemius will look to add to his 2026 400-meter Indoor National Championship, as he qualified for the finals of the Outdoor Championships with a time of 47.00.
- 100-Meter Dash (Prelims) – Schroeder and Gallun both qualified for the finals of the 100-meter dash. Schroeder had a time of 10.44 while Gallun finished with a time of 10.47.
- 800-Meter Run (Prelims) – Cael Schoemann will be looking for his fourth NCAA All-America honor and second national championship in the 800-meter run on Saturday as he qualified with a time of 1:50.13.