Sullivan makes history, helps push UW-L into 1st in National Championships

He ran the second-fastest time in Division III history and, for the second time in UW-La Crosse history, an athlete has won back-to-back 3,000-meter steeplechase national titles.

On top of that, Joey Sullivan’s 8:39.22 also set a Division III National Championships meet record and helped propel the Eagles to first place with just a day remaining.

Sullivan was one of a ridiculous four Eagles to qualify for finals.Teammate Jayden Zywicki finished third (8:41.92), which is the fourth-fastest time in Division III history, while Owen Clark was fourth (8:47.10) and Charles Vater was sixth (8:50.66).

Meanwhile, teammate Jake Gardner took sixth in the discuss (57-4¼).

Qualifying for Saturday’s finale and looking to help UW-L won it’s third consecutive National Championship includes: