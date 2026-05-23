UW-La Crosse T&F teams sweep outdoor National Championships at home

The dynasty continues, but this time the UW-La Crosse women’s and men’s track & field teams won it all at home.

The Eagles swept the Division III National Championships on Saturday — the women winning by nine points over second place and the men winning by 21.

It’s the fifth-ever championship for the women, while the men have now won a ridiculous 18 outdoor titles and 59 indoor/outdoor championships — the most in NCAA history.

This is also not even the first time UW-L has swept the outdoor championships. The Eagles did this very same thing back in 2015, as well.

As for Saturday, for the UW-L men, their top highlight may have been Luke Schroeder’s win in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 13.42.

On the UW-L women’s side, the highlight was perhaps the 4×100 relay team securing the team title and winning its third consecutive title in the event.

This foursome was made up of Anna Plautz, Macy Reybrock, Zoe Lain and Andie Otto, who set a school record with a 3:40.6 time.

Meanwhile, Plautz also broke her own UW-L record, taking third in the 400 (54.28).

Back to the men, other highlights included Collin Conzemius taking second with a personal best 46.15 in the 400, and the 4×400 relay of Devin Williams, Finn Patenaude, Lucas Krause Conzemius taking second (3:08.2).

Finishing in third place for the UW-L included Jayden Zywicki in the 1,500 (3:46.33), Cael Schoemann in the 800 (1:49.23), and Ryder Smith, Landon Gallun, Evan Maurud and Luke Schroeder in the 4×100 relay (39.67).

Other top finishes for the men included:

Logan Powers with a PR 197-8 mark to take fourth in the hammer throw.

Luke Schroeder finished fourth in the 100 (10.31).

Connor Boyle took fourth with a personal best 16-8 3/4 in the pole vault.

Aidan Matthai finished fourth in the 5,000 (14:06.98).

Aaron Poelma took fifth in the 110 hurdles (14.08).

Other top finishes for the women included: