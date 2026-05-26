Packers RB Josh Jacobs arrested on five charges, including felony strangulation and suffocation

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested Tuesday on five charges following an incident during the Memorial Day weekend.

According to Hobart-Lawrence Police Chief Michael Renkas, his department was called to a disturbance involving Jacobs on Saturday morning. After investigating, authorities arrested Jacobs and charged him with four misdemeanors (Battery – Domestic Abuse, Criminal Damage to Property – Domestic Abuse, Disorderly Conduct – Domestic Abuse, and Intimidation of a Victim) and one felony (Strangulation and Suffocation).

The case is still under investigation.

In a statement from his attorneys, Jacobs “vehemently” denied the allegations and said there is important evidence that has not been made public. The attorneys asked “for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

A spokesperson for the team said, “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

From a Packers spokesperson: “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”@WISN12News https://t.co/FcXOVpKb1x — Dario Melendez (@Dario_Melendez) May 26, 2026

The Packers are slated to be on the field for the second OTA practice on Wednesday and coach Matt LaFleur is expected to address reporters.