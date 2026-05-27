The Camp: Official visit season is here, BadgerBlitz.com’s Evan Flood joins the show

Official visit season has arrived. Zach and Jesse are joined by BadgerBlitz.com’s Evan Flood to discuss a couple big weekends coming up for Wisconsin on the recruiting front. The guys also get into how many commitments we should expect in the near future, expectations for this fall, whether Luke Fickell will actually get to coach the 2027 commits and much more.

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