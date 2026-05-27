Tickets available for Explore La Crosse Day with Brewers

A large group is expected again for Explore La Crosse Day with the Milwaukee Brewers next month.

Game day is June 18 at American Family Field.

It’s the 29th annual trip to the ballpark for baseball fans from the Coulee Region.

This year, the Brewers, who currently lead the National League Central Division, take on the Cleveland Guardians.

As in years past, fans enjoy a bus ride to and from the game, a big tailgate party, and a ticket to the game. Loge Outfield Box seats are where fans are seated this year.

The pre-game party also includes raffles with signed Brewers memorabilia from current and Hall of Fame players.

It also features live music from Nashville recording artist Corey Wise.

Tickets for adults are $110, while tickets for children 12 and under are $50.

They’re available by clicking here.

Busses are leaving from several locations including La Crosse, Onalaska, Stoddard, and West Salem.