Melvin Gordon, Sam Dekker part of 2026 UW Athletic Hall of Fame class

There will be 12 new members of the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame this fall.

The school announced the class of 2026 on Friday and it includes several well-known former Badgers, including Melvin Gordon and Chris Borland from football, Sam Dekker from men’s basketball and Kelsey Card from track and field.

The new additions will officially be enshrined this fall on the weekend of September 18-19.

Here is the full list of those that will be honored with descriptions via UW Badgers:

Chris Borland – Football (2009-13)

Borland, a 2013 First-Team All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, finished UW career ranked sixth all-time in program history with 420 tackles and ranked fourth in tackles for loss (50.0) … played in three Rose Bowls and was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft

Bob Bruce – Special Service

Bruce, a member of Men’s Golf teams (1952-53) that placed in the top 20 in the NCAA Championships, was a member of the planning committee to establish University Ridge Golf Course in 1991 … longtime supporter of Wisconsin’s golf programs

Kelsey Card – Track & Field (2012-16)

Card, a two-time Olympian for Team USA in the discus, was a seven-time First-Team All-American at Wisconsin … won the 2016 NCAA Outdoor championship in the discus and was the Big Ten record-holder in the outdoor shot put

Sam Dekker – Men’s Basketball (2012-15)

Dekker, who ranks 15th in program history with 1,363 career points, helped the Badgers to two Final Four appearances, including a trip to the National Championship Game in 2015 … named the NCAA West Region’s most outstanding player in 2015

Alan Fish – Administration (1989-2002)

Fish, a UW Associate Athletic Director from 1989-2002, oversaw the planning and management of the Kohl Center, University Ridge Golf Course, Camp Randall Stadium, the Fetzer Center, Goodman Softball Complex, McClimon Track and Soccer Complex, Porter Boathouse and the UW Athletic Hall of Fame

Melvin Gordon – Football (2011-2014)

Gordon, the 2014 Doak Walker Award winner and Heisman Trophy runner-up, was named a unanimous consensus First-Team All-American in 2014 and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year … current leader at UW for rushing average in a career, season and game

Janet Huff – Women’s Basketball (1980-84)

Huff, the 1984 Big Ten Medal of Honor winner for academic and athletic excellence, became the first Badger to earn First-Team All-Big Ten honors in women’s basketball … helped lead the Badgers to a 21-13 record in 1982 and an appearance in the AIAW National Tournament

Bob Konovsky – Wrestling/Football (1954-56)

Konovsky, the 1956 Big Ten Medal of Honor winner for academic and athletic excellence, was a three-time All-American and three-time Big Ten heavyweight wrestling champ … also played football at UW and was a 1956 NFL Draft selection by the Chicago Cardinals

Sis Paulsen – Women’s Hockey (1999-2003)

Paulsen, a team captain from 2001-03 and First-Team All-WCHA honoree (2000), ranks second for UW in career defenseman point scoring (130) … also a three-time national champion as Equipment Manager for Wisconsin Women’s Hockey

Barbara (Basia) Urbanska-Lucido – Women’s Tennis (1995-99)

Urbanska-Lucido, the 1994 U-18 Canadian singles national champion, was a member of UW’s 1996 Big Ten Championship team … was a 1998 NCAA singles and doubles All-American and was named the 1999 Big Ten Player of the Year

Ron Vincent – Men’s Hockey (1978-82)

Vincent, a member of the Wisconsin 1981 NCAA Championship team, tallied three assists in the National Championship Game … became the fifth UW player to record 200 career points and ranks third on the UW career list in assists and 15th in goals

Ron Wuensche – Men’s Golf (1988-92)

Wuensche, who posted five individual tournament wins during his UW career, led the Badgers in scoring for four straight seasons … finished second at the 1991 Big Ten Championship and competed in three NCAA Championships