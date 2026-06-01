Local Sports Roundup: Softball Sectionals Take Shape as Baseball Playoffs Begin

The high school sports postseason is heating up across western Wisconsin, with softball teams punching their tickets to sectional play and baseball squads beginning their playoff journeys. From regional championship celebrations to major upsets, there was plenty to talk about in this week’s Local Sports Roundup.

Stanley-Boyd Continues Strong Run

One of the biggest stories came from Division 3 softball, where Stanley-Boyd captured a regional championship with a 6-0 victory over Bloomer. The Orioles claimed their second regional title since 2019 and continue to build on the success of a program that reached the regional finals a year ago.

Coach Kim Gadel’s squad returns much of its talent from last season and features a roster loaded with underclassmen, including several sophomores and freshmen. That youth movement is paying dividends as Stanley-Boyd advances to the sectional semifinals, where they will host Prescott next Tuesday.

Prescott is no stranger to postseason success, having won a state championship just a few years ago. The winner will move one step closer to a trip to Madison.

Chippewa Falls’ Remarkable Softball Dynasty Rolls On

In Division 1, Chippewa Falls added yet another chapter to one of the area’s most impressive dynasties. The Cardinals blanked New Richmond 12-0 to secure another regional championship.

The consistency of the Chippewa Falls softball program is almost unmatched. Since 2008, the Cardinals have won a regional title every season except one. The success extends beyond the varsity level, with undefeated JV and JV2 teams showcasing the program’s depth.

Next up is a sectional semifinal showdown against Holmen at Casper Park.

River Falls Delivers Division 1 Upset

The biggest surprise of the softball postseason came when No. 9 seed River Falls knocked off top-seeded Tomah in extra innings, 4-3.

Tomah entered the playoffs behind standout pitcher Anna Wall, a Wisconsin Badgers commit, but River Falls battled through and earned the upset victory. The Wildcats now advance to face Marshfield, with a potential state tournament berth hanging in the balance.

Division 2, 4 and 5 Highlights

Several local teams kept their championship hopes alive:

Baldwin-Woodville defeated Altoona 6-3 to claim a regional title.

West Salem edged Somerset 4-3.

Medford earned an 8-6 victory and will face Mosinee in a highly anticipated rematch.

McDonell captured its fourth consecutive regional championship with a 3-0 win over Loyal/Greenwood.

Augusta impressed with an 11-4 victory over Colfax and will now face McDonell in a sectional semifinal rematch.

Blair-Taylor continued its dominant season in Division 5 and remains one of the favorites to reach state.

The Dairyland Conference continues to showcase its strength across multiple sports, with several softball teams still alive deep into the postseason.

Baseball Playoffs Underway

While softball moves into sectionals, baseball postseason action has already begun in Divisions 2 through 4.

Among the notable results:

Bloomer rallied for a 9-8 comeback victory at Ashland.

Altoona advances after receiving a first-round bye and will face Hayward.

Regis edged Cadott 4-3 and now prepares for a matchup against Elk Mound.

Fall Creek will face longtime conference rival Osseo-Fairchild after the Thunder won 9-0 over McDonell.

Most top seeds survived opening-round action, setting up several intriguing matchups next week.

In Division 1, the regular season has wrapped up. Hudson secured the Big Rivers Conference championship, while Chippewa Falls finished a historic regular season at 23-3, setting a program record for wins.

The Cardinals earned the No. 2 seed in their sectional bracket and will begin postseason play next week.

Track and Field Athletes Chase State Berths

Track and field sectional competitions are taking place across Wisconsin as athletes look to secure spots at next week’s WIAA State Championships in La Crosse.

Qualification standards differ by division:

Division 1: Top three finishers in each event advance.

Divisions 2 and 3: Top four finishers advance.

Local Division 1 athletes will compete at D.C. Everest, while many Division 2 schools head to Rice Lake and Division 3 competitors travel to Marathon.

By this time next week, state qualifiers will be preparing for competition on Wisconsin’s biggest stage.

Golf Sectionals Coming Tuesday

Boys golf sectionals are also set for next week.

Division 1 teams will compete in Marshfield.

Division 2 schools will head to Spooner.

Division 3 programs will play at Big Fish Golf Club near Hayward.

State tournament berths will be on the line as spring sports continue their postseason push.

Eau Claire Express Looking to Rebound

The Eau Claire Express are already several games into their Northwoods League season. After falling to Rochester, the Express sit at 1-3 on the young season.

Eau Claire begins a two-game road series against Thunder Bay before returning home to Carson Park on Sunday for another matchup with the Border Cats.

With the high school postseason reaching its peak and summer baseball underway, the local sports calendar remains packed with excitement as teams chase championships and state tournament dreams.