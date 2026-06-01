Pete Knutson Talks Early Season Progress, Local Talent, and What’s Ahead for the Eau Claire Express

The first week of the Northwoods League season is officially in the books, and while the record may not tell the full story, there’s plenty of optimism surrounding the Eau Claire Express.

During this week’s Express update, broadcaster Pete Knutson joined the show to discuss the team’s strong pitching, the arrival of key players, improvements at Carson Park, and what fans can expect as the season unfolds.

Strong Pitching Provides Early Encouragement

While the Express opened the season with a 2-5 record, Knutson believes the team’s pitching staff has been one of the league’s biggest bright spots.

“We’re first in the league in strikeouts,” Knutson said. “The pitching has been great.”

One of the standout performances came from Gilmanton native and Winona State pitcher Hunter Guenther, who tossed seven innings while striking out 10 batters in a recent shutout victory. His performance earned him Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors.

Despite the strong pitching numbers, the Express have been looking for more consistency offensively.

“If our offense can be anything like it’s been the last two years with what the pitching has been so far, this could be a team that goes really far,” Knutson said.

NCAA Tournament Success Delaying Some Arrivals

As is often the case in the Northwoods League, the Express roster is still a work in progress.

Several incoming players remain with their college programs as they continue postseason runs in the NCAA Tournament. Players from schools like UW-Milwaukee, UIC, and Cal Poly have seen their seasons extended, delaying their arrival in Eau Claire.

While those additions may be a little later than expected, Knutson sees it as a positive problem.

“There have been some big upsets in the tournament, and a lot of the teams making those runs happen to have players we’re waiting on,” he said.

Additional players are expected to arrive over the coming weeks, giving the Express lineup even more depth as summer progresses.

A Full-Circle Moment for the Varsho Family

One of the unique storylines this season involves Express manager Dale Varsho and his son CJ Varsho, who is now playing for the team.

For Knutson, it’s a reminder of just how long he’s been around the organization.

“I remember announcing CJ’s youth baseball team when he was about 10 years old,” Knutson recalled. “Now he’s playing for the Express.”

CJ has impressed early with his baseball instincts and mature approach at the plate.

“The baseball IQ is at a different level with that kid,” Knutson said. “You can see all the lessons Dale teaches in CJ’s game.”

Carson Park Continues to Evolve

Fans returning to Carson Park this summer have likely noticed several upgrades around the historic ballpark.

Following last year’s installation of a new video board, new dugouts were added this season, with additional improvements planned in the near future.

The Express production crew has already found creative ways to utilize the new technology, including integrating live camera feeds onto the video board during between-inning promotions and fan contests.

“It’s really cool to see all the updates happening,” Knutson said.

The improvements come as Carson Park approaches a significant milestone. The historic venue, originally built in 1937, will celebrate its 90th anniversary next year.

Local Talent Remains a Key Part of the Express Identity

One thing that hasn’t changed over the years is the organization’s commitment to bringing local and regional talent to Eau Claire.

This year’s roster features several players from Wisconsin and western Wisconsin communities, giving local fans familiar faces to follow throughout the summer.

Knutson believes the area’s baseball talent continues to stand out.

“We develop a lot of really good baseball and softball players here,” he said. “It’s fun seeing those kids come back and represent the Express.”

The local connections also help bring larger groups of family members, former teammates, and community supporters to Carson Park throughout the season.

Why Early Road Trips Matter

The Express face several lengthy road trips early in the season, including visits to Thunder Bay, Madison, Duluth, Bismarck, and Willmar.

While the travel can be demanding, Knutson believes it actually benefits teams during the early stages of the season.

“These guys don’t know each other yet,” he said. “The road trips force that bonding.”

Hours spent together on the bus often help build chemistry that pays dividends later in the summer.

Looking Ahead

The Express wrapped up a four-game series against Thunder Bay before turning their attention to upcoming matchups against Madison and other division rivals.

With more players expected to arrive soon and the pitching staff already performing at a high level, Knutson remains optimistic about where the team is headed.

“The players are good,” he said. “They just need some time to adjust. Once we get everybody here, I think we’re going to be in good shape.”

For Express fans, the first week has provided plenty of reasons for optimism as another exciting summer of Northwoods League baseball gets underway in Eau Claire.