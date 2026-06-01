Postseason Picture Comes Into Focus Across Western Wisconsin

The road to state is officially underway as baseball, softball, soccer, golf, and track & field teams across western Wisconsin prepare for one of the busiest weeks of the spring sports season.

With regional championships, sectional matchups, and state qualifications on the line, local teams will have plenty of opportunities to make deep postseason runs.

Big Rivers Teams Headline Division 1 Baseball

Division 1 baseball action begins Tuesday with several local teams looking to advance.

Eau Claire North opens postseason play against Superior, while Eau Claire Memorial travels to face DC Everest. Menomonie hosts Marshfield, with the winner earning a matchup against second-seeded Chippewa Falls.

At the top of the bracket, Hudson earned the No. 1 seed and awaits either New Richmond or Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.

The Big Rivers Conference has once again positioned itself as one of the strongest leagues in the area, and several conference teams appear capable of making deep sectional runs.

Chippewa Falls and Hudson enter the tournament as top seeds, but Memorial, Menomonie, and other conference contenders have shown throughout the season that they can compete with anyone.

Altoona Looks to Continue Strong Season in Division 2

Division 2 features several local teams still alive, including Bloomer, Baldwin-Woodville, Somerset, Hayward, and Altoona.

The Railroaders earned a No. 2 seed after capturing the Middle Border Conference championship and now host Hayward.

Altoona’s combination of quality pitching and timely hitting has made them one of the area’s most complete teams throughout the season. While postseason baseball leaves little room for error, the Railroaders appear well-positioned for a deep run.

Loaded Division 3 Bracket Features Local Powerhouses

If there is one division packed with local storylines, it’s Division 3.

Boyceville enters the postseason as a No. 2 seed after winning the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title. Fall Creek earned a No. 1 seed after capturing the Clover Belt championship and will open against longtime rival Osseo-Fairchild.

Other notable matchups include:

St. Croix Falls vs. Barron

Spooner vs. Northwestern

Boyceville vs. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Durand-Arkansaw vs. Melrose-Mindoro

Mondovi vs. Prescott

Elk Mound vs. Regis

Many of these programs are familiar with one another from conference play, making for highly competitive postseason matchups. Several teams have realistic aspirations of reaching state, creating what could be one of the most entertaining brackets in the region.

Emmanuel Lutheran Headlines Division 4

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran enters Division 4 play as a No. 1 seed after putting together an impressive season.

The Lancers will face Spring Valley while other notable regional matchups include:

Bruce vs. Gilman

Glenwood City vs. Flambeau

Loyal vs. Clear Lake

Blair-Taylor vs. CFC

Hillsboro vs. Eleva-Strum

Immanuel Lutheran enters the postseason playing some of its best baseball of the season and will look to capitalize on its top seed.

Softball Sectionals Set

Several area softball teams are now just one step away from the state tournament.

Division 1

River Falls continues its surprising postseason run after upsetting top-seeded Tomah. The Wildcats now face Marshfield, which advanced by defeating Hudson.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Chippewa Falls prepares for a showdown against Holmen.

Should both teams advance, another Chippewa Falls-Marshfield postseason meeting could be on the horizon.

Division 2

Baldwin-Woodville takes on West Salem, while Medford faces Mosinee.

The Blackhawks have leaned heavily on outstanding pitching throughout the season and will be a difficult team for anyone to eliminate.

Division 3

Spooner and St. Croix Falls square off in a matchup of top seeds, while Stanley-Boyd continues its remarkable season against Prescott.

The Orioles captured their first Clover Belt Conference championship in years and have emerged as one of the area’s biggest softball success stories this spring.

Division 4

McDonell Catholic faces Augusta in what could be one of the most competitive sectional matchups of the week.

The Macks have developed a reputation for elevating their play during the postseason and will look to continue that trend against a strong Augusta squad.

Meanwhile, Blair-Taylor continues its pursuit of another state tournament appearance as one of the top-ranked teams in Wisconsin.

Golfers Head to Sectional Competition

State tournament spots will also be on the line this week in boys golf.

Division 1 and Division 3 sectionals will be held Tuesday, with Division 1 taking place at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield and Division 3 at Trempealeau Mountain.

Division 2 golfers will compete Wednesday in Spooner.

Soccer Playoffs Underway

Several local soccer programs are beginning their postseason journeys as well.

In Division 1:

Hudson earned a No. 1 seed and opens against Chippewa Falls.

Eau Claire North, a No. 5 seed, faces DC Everest.

Eau Claire Memorial, a No. 3 seed, hosts Wisconsin Rapids.

Superior enters as a No. 7 seed.

One team to watch outside Division 1 is Rice Lake. The Warriors earned a No. 1 seed in Division 3 after spending the regular season competing against a challenging schedule filled with Division 1 opponents. That experience could make Rice Lake a serious contender for a state tournament berth.

State Track and Field Returns to La Crosse

The final major event of the spring sports season arrives this weekend with the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse.

As always, the event will feature hundreds of athletes from across Wisconsin competing over three days in what is often one of the most exciting state tournaments of the year.

With numerous local qualifiers making the trip, western Wisconsin will once again be well represented on the state’s biggest stage.

From baseball diamonds and softball fields to golf courses, soccer pitches, and track facilities, the postseason has arrived. The next few days will determine which local teams continue their championship pursuits and which athletes earn the opportunity to compete for state titles.