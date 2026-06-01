Prepping for state track at UWL

UW-La Crosse’s track and field facilities have seen plenty of activity over the past several weeks with more still to come.

This weekend brings the WIAA State Track Meet to the university.

Fresh off his men’s and women’s teams winning the NCAA Division III national track and field championships on their home turf, plus the MVC championships, Josh Buchholtz now must get ready for the state meet.

He’s the head onsite coordinator for the WIAA.

Buchholtz said he and all the volunteers look forward to this event every year.

“Even coming off the season that we had here as the track and field program at UWL, you’ve got to make sure you put out the best show that we can for the State Track Meet because the kids are coming to town. This may be the only state track meet, and we want to make sure it’s special.”

Many of the volunteers are former UWL track and field athletes who love the sport.

“They get to see a lot of their former teammates, or some of their former coaches; they’re excited for it. The fact that we’ll have that many people, 50-55 guys, and 60-70 women that’ll be working the state track meet and volunteering for it.”

Much of the university itself is occupied during the meet. Buchholtz said about 90 percent of the dorms are filled with athletes from around the state.

Last year, more than 3,400 athletes participated in the state track meet, according to Buchholtz. The stands were full, too. Over the two days, over 21,000 people came to watch the athletes set 25 new state records during the competition.

Buchholtz said having the state track meet here is a great way to showcase the university and the track program. A number of athletes, including Buchholtz himself, decided to come to UWL after participating here in the state meet.

Athletes arrive on Thursday.

The meet begins Friday morning and continues through Saturday.

Find meet details here.

Find spectator information here-Parking, food, safety, general information