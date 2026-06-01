Series W, NFL TRADES | Mailbag

June 1, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Series W, NFL TRADES | Mailbag

June 1, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Series W, NFL TRADES | Mailbag

Grant reacts to another Brewers series win and ponders next steps with Brandon Sproat. The Rams acquire Myles Garrett, could the Packers look to add another pass rusher?  

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