Series W, NFL TRADES | Mailbag

Grant reacts to another Brewers series win and ponders next steps with Brandon Sproat. The Rams acquire Myles Garrett, could the Packers look to add another pass rusher? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Abner SUSPENDED? | Clemens, Emerich & GarciaGrant reacts to the news of MLB suspending Brewers reliever Abner Uribe. Mike Clemens shares the latest on the Packers and Brewers. News 19's Scott Emerich joins the show and Justin Garcia talks NBA…Read More Packers questions, kickoff times | TempleGrant wonders if there are too many questions with the 2026 Packers following the Josh Jacobs arrest. More Cardinals fallout is discussed and Jesse Temple joins to talk official visits and announced…Read More OTAs underway, Jacobs freed | HeilprinGrant reacts to the beginning of Packers OTAs and LaFleur's comments surrounding Josh Jacobs arrest. Zach Heilprin joins to discuss. The Brewers complete the sweep of the Cardinals and Abner Uribe's…Read More Brewers weekend, Josh Jacobs ARRESTED | Mike ClemensGrant recaps the Dodgers series and Miz's latest great start against St Louis. What's a bigger concern- the bottom of the lineup or the back end of the rotation? News breaks that Packers RB Josh…Read More Love check in, Brewers go for it?Grant conducts a temperature check on Packers QB Jordan Love and asks if the Brewers should go for it in 2026. Free phones at 608-321-1670. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Cubs CRUSHED, Giannis to Miami?Grant celebrates a Brewers sweep over the Cubs and compares comments from the two managers. A Giannis-Heat trade seems to have momentum? Rodgers announces that this season will be his last. See…Read More Magical Misiorowski | Hogg & TempleGrant reacts to the Brewers taking the Cubs series behind another brilliant start from Jacob Misiorowski. Curt Hogg reacts and Jesse Temple joins to talk Badgers. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Brewers strike first, NFL headlinesGrant reacts to the Brewers in over the Cubs and a comment form Pat Murphy, a hot Packers vs. Steelers take and G1 of the WCF. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More PrevNext