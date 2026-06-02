Blaskowski clocks second-fastest 100m in world, Jarrett makes D1 Nationals, and UW-L track rolls on

If you’re wondering exactly how good the UW-La Crosse women’s and men’s track and field teams are, don’t just look at their dual National Championships from two weekends ago. Look at what happened the week after.

Two seasons ago, the Eagles had arguably the best sprinters in school history. Actually, there’s really no “arguably” about it — Sam Blaskowski and Lauren Jarrett are the best sprinters in school history.

Blaskowski won 14 national championships — 11 as an individual — over his UW-L career before graduating and turning pro.

Jarrett, a Logan High grad, won nine national titles in just three seasons before transferring to Tennessee for her senior year.

This past week, Jarrett qualified for the Division I National Championships in both the 4×100-meter relay and the 100-meter dash — the latter of which needed an incredible three tiebreakers, but she made it.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Blaskowski ran the fastest 100 meters by a U.S. runner this year and the second-fastest 100 in the world.

Also, his 9.89-second finish at the Music City Track Carnival makes him the fastest white man to ever run the 100, according to Citius Mag. His time broke the previous “white guy” record of 9.92 seconds set by Christophe Lemaitre of France back in July of 2011.

The performance also broke Blaskowski’s personal record by 0.16 seconds — skipping the 9.9s entirely.

In other words, UW-L lost the two greatest sprinters in program history — both of whom are currently dominating at the professional and Division I levels — and didn’t miss a beat, sweeping the national titles at home last month.