The Camp: The latest adds in the 2027 class, Wisconsin hires new GM, best Badgers QB ever?

Wisconsin parlayed a strong first weekend of official visits into a couple commits and several more could be on the way. Zach and Jesse discuss the commitments of Jai Jones and Nathan Jones, the potential for some more and what it means. Then they get into the reported hiring of a new football GM and how it impacts interim AD Marcus Sedberry. They close with some talk about the best quarterbacks in Wisconsin history.

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