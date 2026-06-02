Top 250: First Group of Athletes

Our top 250 USA sports moments continues with our first group of athletes. You can’t tell the history of sports in the United States without these athletes! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts 250th Kickoff: The LeaguesWe kickoff our Top 250 moments in American sports history. And before we get to players, coaches, teams, and games, we have to start at the beginning. The formation of the leagues. So in this first…Read More Rare Card Hit!Our guy Ty from Slab Factory has made some major news in the sports card hobby world! He hit on a super rare Tom Brady card and it's in auction! Ty joins us to tell us the story of how he pulled this…Read More Who’s Career Would You Rather Have?Dan and Brandon went down a rabbit hole. Between Griffey Jr and Bonds, who's career would you rather have? How about Marino, Young, and Kelly? Or Ewing, Malone, or Barkley? Shaq or Kobe? The guys…Read More Is Your Sports Card Worth Anything? Grading, Garage Sales & Market Hype ExplainedJoined by Ty from Slab Factory, we answer one of the biggest questions in collecting: is this card actually worth something? We cover: Garage sale and estate sale strategies When PSA grading is (and…Read More The Good Ol’ Days of Slowpitch SoftballSlowpitch softball (or beer league softball) was a huge part of our younger lives. While the game is still being played, it's nowhere near the level that it used to be. Dan and Brandon go down memory…Read More Kubb ChatDan catches up with Steve Dayton and B.J Hollars from Fireside Productions to chat about their new, upcoming documentary called: "Kings of Kubb"! They chat about the beginnings of Fireside…Read More Baseball Season BeginsHutson has no school, so the boys decided to do a quick podcast! Hutson began his new baseball season so they chat about that, his favorite position to play, and the positions he wants to play more…Read More Baseball Season BeginsHutson has no school, so the boys decided to do a quick podcast! Hutson began his new baseball season so they chat about that, his favorite position to play, and the positions he wants to play more…Read More PrevNext