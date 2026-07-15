Wisconsin Sports State of the Union: Green Bay Packers

In this episode, we take a big-picture look at the current state of the Green Bay Packers. Where does the franchise stand heading into the new season? What should fans feel encouraged about, what questions still remain, and what expectations are realistic moving forward?

From the roster and coaching staff to the team’s identity and long-term outlook, we break down the biggest storylines surrounding the Packers and discuss whether they’re positioned to take the next step.

If you bleed green and gold, this is an episode you won’t want to miss. Join us as we evaluate where the Packers stand today and what the future could hold.

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