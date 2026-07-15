Wisconsin Sports State of the Union: Milwaukee Brewers

In this episode, we take a big-picture look at the current state of the Milwaukee Brewers. Where does the organization stand as the season unfolds? What should fans be excited about, what concerns still linger, and what expectations should surround the club moving forward?

From the roster and player development to the team’s identity and outlook for the rest of the season, we break down the biggest storylines surrounding the Brewers and discuss where they stand in their pursuit of success.

Whether you’ve been following every game or just checking in on Wisconsin baseball, this episode offers an honest look at where the Brewers are today and where they could be headed.

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