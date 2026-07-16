Area residents will have a chance to meet two-time U.S. Paralympian next week — La Crosse native Lisa “Lia” Coryell.

The Army veteran is the featured guest at the free event, “An Evening with Lisa ‘Lia’ Coryell: From La Crosse to Team USA,” on Monday at the La Crosse Public Library’s main auditorium.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m., with the presentation starting at 7 p.m., followed by a live Q&A session.

The event also celebrates Coryell’s recent donation of the three shadow boxes to the La Crosse County Historical Society. The display cases — which house her Team USA jerseys, competition bibs and photographs — will be added to the society’s permanent collection and be on display at Monday’s event.

Three shadow boxes donated by Olympian and La Crosse native Lisa “Lia” Coryell (La Crosse County Historical Society)

Coryell was the first American woman to compete in the Paralympic W1 division.

According to the historical society, the donation preserves a key chapter of local sports history.

The items span her competitive career in para-archery, including her appearances at both the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Monday’s presentation will detail her journey from growing up in La Crosse to representing Team USA on the world stage.