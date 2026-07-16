Kid Cave: MLB All-Star Game Reactions, Predictions & The Biggest Storylines Around Baseball

The MLB All-Star Game has come and gone, and now it’s time to look ahead at what’s next across Major League Baseball.

In this episode, we break down the biggest takeaways from All-Star week, discuss the performances that stood out, and look at the storylines that could shape the second half of the season. From playoff contenders to teams looking to make a push before the trade deadline, we dive into the biggest questions facing baseball right now.

Who made the biggest statement? Which teams are ready for a postseason run? And what should fans be watching as the second half begins?

Tune in for the latest baseball conversation, predictions, and opinions from The Man Cave Podcast.

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