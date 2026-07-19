Contreras hits walk-off homer to help Brewers sweep Miami

MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth off closer Pete Fairbanks to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Fairbanks (3-4) was trying to protect a one-run lead, and instead ended up with his third blown save that extended Miami’s losing streak to a season-high six games.

In the last of the ninth, Jackson Chourio singled. Brice Turang walked. With one out, Contreras, who pinch hit for Jake Bauers in the seventh, connected on a 1-2 pitch for his 10th home run of the season and second career walk-off homer.

Contreras’ game-winning hit spoiled a solid start by Eury Pérez, who allowed one hit in six scoreless innings.

Esteury Ruiz homered in the third and Pérez, Cade Gibson and Michael Peterson made it stand until the ninth.

Pérez dominated with a combination of four-seam fastballs, sinkers, sliders and changeups and escaped a jam in the sixth.

Pérez walked Christian Yelich, hit Chourio and then threw wildly to second for an error as both runners advanced. He tied his season high with nine strikeouts, including getting Brice Turang with a 100.8-mph four seamer. Then, with the infield drawn in, Andrew Vaughn lined into a double play on a 100.6 mph sinker.

Vaughn had the only hit when he laced a 103 mph pitch off the glove of third baseman Leo Jiménez in the fourth.

Heriberto Hernández had two hits and extended his Marlins-leading on-base streak to 12 games.

Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez missed the game with a sore right ring finger.

The Marlins recalled INF Graham Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned outfielder Rece Hinds to its top affiliate.

Up next

Milwaukee’s RHP Jacob Misiorowski (10-4, 1.62 ERA) will face former Brewer RHP Freddy Peralta (5-8, 4.66 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series against the New York Mets on Monday.

Marlins RHP Jason Junk (4-5, 4.57) goes Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Houston. Veteran RHP Ronel Blanco makes his season debut for the Astros.