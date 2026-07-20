Eau Claire Express Heating Up as Local Sports Scene Heads Toward a Busy Finish to Summer

The Eau Claire Express are playing some of their best baseball of the season, and the timing could not be better.

After a dominant weekend against Rochester, the Express moved into first place by a game and a half. Eau Claire has been one of the hottest teams in the Northwoods League, putting together an impressive stretch of baseball on both sides of the ball.

Over their last three games, the Express scored 34 runs while allowing just nine, winning by scores of 12-0, 16-7 and 6-2.

The offense has been explosive, but perhaps just as important has been the performance of the pitching staff. In recent seasons, pitching has sometimes been an area of concern for Eau Claire. This year, however, the combination of a powerful lineup and a solid pitching staff has helped the Express put together a terrific season.

Now, Eau Claire faces a critical stretch of the schedule.

The Express hit the road for a busy stretch that includes four games in three days against Waterloo, followed by games against Wausau and Thunder Bay. Waterloo sits just three games behind Eau Claire, making the upcoming series especially important in the race for the second-half title.

The Express return to Carson Park next Tuesday, and from there, the schedule becomes much more favorable. After just two additional road games, Eau Claire will spend the remainder of the regular season at home.

If the Express can maintain their current momentum, the sky could be the limit heading into the playoffs.

Historically, some of Eau Claire’s most successful teams have been second-half teams that found their stride at the right time. Right now, the Express appear to be doing exactly that.

Local Legion Baseball Continues to Thrive

The success of baseball in the Chippewa Valley extends well beyond the Express.

Several local Legion teams have already advanced to state competition, including teams from Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire. Meanwhile, the 19U level is beginning regional play, setting up a busy couple of weeks for baseball players throughout the area.

Once again, local Legion baseball is showing the depth of talent in the region.

The Chippewa River Baseball League is also nearing the postseason. The regular season is wrapping up, with the league’s wild-card games scheduled before the playoffs begin.

The CRBL has become a great showcase for talented players, including college athletes and players with significant baseball experience. One recent example is Hunter Ginter, who played in the CRBL last season before earning an All-Star selection in the Northwoods League this year.

There is plenty of talent throughout the league, and the upcoming CRBL playoffs should provide plenty of entertaining baseball.

Local Football Players Shine in All-Star Game

While the high school football season is still a few weeks away, local players recently had the opportunity to take part in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game.

The event featured a number of players from the Chippewa Valley and surrounding area.

The small-school and eight-man football divisions were particularly well represented by local athletes. With the success of area programs in recent years—including McDonell’s championship season last year—there is no shortage of talent in the region.

For many of the players, the All-Star Game represented one final opportunity to take the field before heading off to college. For others, it may have been their final competitive football game.

Either way, it was a memorable opportunity for a group of talented local athletes.

High School Sports Are Just Around the Corner

It may still be July, but the start of the high school sports season is rapidly approaching.

Football practices will be here before we know it, with teams expected to begin preparations in early August. Golf and cross country will also be among the first sports to get underway, with other fall sports soon to follow.

For athletes, coaches and fans, the transition from summer sports to the high school season is happening quickly.

The Eau Claire Express are making a push toward the playoffs. Legion baseball and the Chippewa River Baseball League are heading toward their respective postseasons. Local football players have just wrapped up an opportunity to represent the area in an all-star setting.

And before long, the lights will be back on for another high school sports season.

Summer sports are entering their most exciting stretch—and the local sports calendar is only about to get busier.